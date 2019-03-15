CoA Likely To Discuss Sreesanth's Life Ban Issue On Sunday

Hours after the Supreme Court overruled the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) disciplinary committee order which had imposed a life ban on pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday hinted that matter would be taken up in its next meeting.

The CoA, which is running Indian cricket under the directive of the Supreme Court, is scheduled to meet on Sunday (March 18) with the International Cricket Council (ICC) officials to discuss the anti-doping policy of the Indian cricket board. And the issue of Sreesanth's ban might come up among the CoA on that day.

"Yes, I have heard about the Supreme Court order. We will need to get the copy of the order. We will definitely take up the issue at the COA meeting," COA chief Vinod Rai told PTI.

Earlier in the day, a bench comprising justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph said the BCCI's disciplinary committee may reconsider, within three months, the quantum of punishment to be given to Sreesanth. The bench made it clear that the 36-year-old Sreesanth must be heard by the committee on the quantum of the punishment.

BCCI now has a new ombudsman in Justice (Retd ) DK Jain and amicus curiae PS Narsimha, it is expected that the decision will be fast-tracked.

It's worth noting that the BCCI, in its defene, last month told the apex court that the ban on the pacer is "fully sustainable in law" as he had "tried to influence" a match.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna said it will be completely COA's call as the onus is on it to implement the apex court's order.

"This is a Supreme Court order and obviously a call needs to be taken. I am confident that the issue will come up for serious deliberation at the next COA meeting. As far as Sreesanth being brought back to mainstream cricket, I have no comment to make," Khanna said.

Former BCCI vice-president and Kerala CA senior official TC Matthew, someone who has seen Sreesanth as a youngster, "welcomed the verdict".

"I am very happy for Sreesanth. He has lost six most precious years of his life. I don't think even if the ban is lifted he can play first-class cricket.

"But obviously if the BCCI lifts his ban after the SC verdict, he can have an alternate career in cricket, whatever that is. He can be a coach, mentor, maybe take up professional umpiring, play club cricket in England," Matthew said.

The apex court also said that its verdict will have no effect on the criminal proceedings pending against the former cricketer in the Delhi High Court, where the Delhi Police has challenged a trial court's order discharging all accused, including Sreesanth, in the IPL spot-fixing case.

The bench passed this order on Sreesanth's plea challenging the decision of a division bench of the Kerala High Court which had restored the life ban imposed on him by the BCCI.

(With PTI inputs)