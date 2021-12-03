Advertisement
Friday, Dec 03, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chris Cairns: Don't Know If I Will Ever Walk Again But Lucky To Be Alive

Chris Cairns, 51, suffered an aortic dissection - an often fatal rare heart condition - in August and was on life support. He was saved by four open-heart surgeries but he had a spinal stroke on the operating table.

Chris Cairns: Don't Know If I Will Ever Walk Again But Lucky To Be Alive
Chris Cairns feels his sporting career is helping his recovery as he hopes to be able to walk again. | File Photo

Trending

Chris Cairns: Don't Know If I Will Ever Walk Again But Lucky To Be Alive
outlookindia.com
2021-12-03T13:03:56+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 1:03 pm

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns does not know if he will ever walk again but says he is lucky to be alive after a series of life-threatening surgeries left him paralysed waist down. (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old suffered an aortic dissection -- an often fatal rare heart condition -- in August and was on life support. He was saved by four open heart surgeries but he had a spinal stroke on the operating table.

Four months later, he is living at the University of Canberra hospital in a special rehabilitation facility.

"I don't know if I will ever walk again and I have made my peace with that," he was quoted as saying in stuff.co.nz.

"It is now about understanding I can lead a full and enjoyable life in a wheelchair but at the same time knowing it will be different."

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

Cairns, who played 62 Tests and 215 ODIs for New Zealand between 1989 to 2006, is facing the possibility of spending the rest of his life in a wheelchair but he said he is simply "lucky to still be here".

"It has been 14 weeks since I had my injury and it feels like a lifetime when I look back. I have zero recollection of the eight or nine days when I had four open heart surgeries.

"My wife, Mel, was with me the whole time and I have to refer back to her constantly with regards to what was going on. I was completely out of it."

Explaining the events of the fateful day in August, Cairns said, "I remember dropping kids off at school that morning. But with an aortic dissection you are a functioning time bomb.

"The tear in your artery is leaking blood and your blood pressure drops. You are in a haze. I remember arriving at the emergency department, vomiting and then they took my blood pressure and rushed me through.

"They put me upside down to get blood flow down to the brain. Next thing I remember is waking up in Sydney nine days later not knowing what was going on."

Cairns feels his sporting career is helping his recovery as he hopes to be able to walk again.

"I will try and squeeze everything I can in over the next 12-24 months. Having been in a career when bones and muscles take six weeks to repair, there is no timeline here.

"I may get a flicker in three months in one muscle but it may take nine months. Your muscles atrophy over time and so then that takes time to build back up. It is one thing getting nerves to turn back on but then you have to build the muscle back up so you can stand and then walk.

"I hope I will be going back on family holidays with the kids but I may be wheelchair bound for the rest of my life. At least I have the chance to be here and live life in a different way if that happens." 

Tags

PTI Chris Cairns Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: COVID-19 Scare Before India Vs Germany Semis

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: COVID-19 Scare Before India Vs Germany Semis

World Disability Day 2021: Brooking No Challenge, The Extraordinary Tale Of Avani Lekhara

Cristiano Ronaldo Double Helps Manchester United Beat Arsenal; Easy For Tottenham

BWF World Tour Finals: Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Lee Zii Jia, Out Of Tournament

IND Vs NZ, Second Test: BCCI Wakes Up To Injuries At Toss Time In Mumbai

UN Urges Countries To Observe The Olympic Truce During Beijing Winter Games

SL Vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, Second Test, Day 5: Sri Lanka Set 297-run Target, West Indies 73/2

IND Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal Steady; India 45/0

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

Omicron: Long Queues At Airports As Govt Implements Stricter Travel Rules

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

World AIDS Day: Doctors, Students Across India March For HIV/AIDS Awareness

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Omicron: Covid-19 Puts Dampener On Travel Plans Yet Again

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Points After Cagey 1-1 Draw

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC Share Points After Cagey 1-1 Draw

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch

Live Streaming Of India Vs Germany, Semi-final, 2021 Men's FIH Hockey Junior World Cup: How To Watch

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: How To Watch IND Vs NZ Match

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Announce Squads For T20I, ODI Series Against West Indies

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Announce Squads For T20I, ODI Series Against West Indies

Read More from Outlook

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Mamata In Mumbai: TMC On Warpath To Rob Congress Of Its Allies

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / On one hand, Mamata Banerjee's TMC has a rapport with parties like NCP and Shiv Sena, while also maintaining friendly relation with the Samajwadi Party in UP.

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Didigiri? Mamata Snubs Congress Amid Growing NCP-Sena Ties

Haima Deshpande / West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee left out the Congress from a meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai.

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Mumbai Test, Day 1 LIVE: Batting First, Gill And Agarwal Steady

Jayanta Oinam / New Zealand clinched a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Kanpur. Can India win the two-match series in Mumbai?

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Himachal Police Constables' Protest Turns To ‘Gandhigiri’ As Thousands Boycott Mess Food

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh police constables have boycotted their official mess and are diarising their agitation daily in ‘roznamchas’, in protest against their eight-year-long regularization period.

Advertisement