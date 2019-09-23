China Open Badminton: Carolina Marin Seals Comeback With Title

Triple world champion Carolina Marin retained her China Open title on Sunday, eight months after suffering a career-threatening injury.

(Sports News)

The Spaniard recovered from a game down to defeat Taiwan's second-seeded Tai Tzu-ying 14-21, 21-17, 21-18 in Changzhou.

A tearful Marin collapsed to the court floor and buried her head in her hands after powering to victory in 65 minutes.

"It's unbelievable," said the 26-year-old, who injured her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in January.

"I couldn't imagine during my rehabilitation that I could win in my second tournament back.

"But I did and I feel so happy with myself," added the reigning Olympic champion.

Japan's world champion Kento Momota cemented his place as the top men's player with a 19-21, 21-17, 21-19 win over Indonesia's seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their final.