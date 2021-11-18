Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
England Cricketer Apologises To Cheteshwar Pujara After Azeem Rafiq's Racism Revelations

Azeem Rafiq said that Jack Brooks started the practice of referring to Cheteshwar Pujara as 'Steve'. Watch video.

Cheteshwar Pujara had county cricket stints at Yorkshire in 2015 and 2018. | File Photo

2021-11-18T19:46:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 7:46 pm

A Cheteshwar Pujara video has resurfaced amid Yorkshire County Cricket Club racism controversy following the shocking revelations made for Azeem Rafiq. (More Cricket News)

In that said video, as also widely reported in 2020, the India batter shared that he was often called 'Steve' during his stint in county cricket.

And one name that the India Test specialist mentioned was that of Jack Brooks, who couldn't pronounce 'Cheteshwar'. Brooks' name was also featured in Rafiq's testimony in front of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee.

Rafiq said that Brooks had started the practice at Yorkshire of referring to Pujara as "Steve", rather than use his given name. Pujara had county cricket stints at Yorkshire in 2015 and 2018.

Former West Indies international Tino Best and Pakistan's Rana Naved-ul-Hasan provided evidence in support of Rafiq as part of an ongoing investigation into his allegations.

On Thursday, Brooks apologised to Pujara for his role: "With reference to my naming in Azeem Rafiq’s statement to MPs this week, the use of the name 'Steve' related to some people having difficult names to pronounce. When this has occurred in the past in a dressing room environment, it has been commonplace to give nicknames, regardless of creed or race."

"I admit to having used it in this context and now accept that it was disrespectful and wrong to do so. I have reached out and apologised to Cheteshwar for any offence that I have caused him or his family. At the time I didn't recognise this as racist behaviour, but I can now see that it was not acceptable," Brooks said in a statement.

Brooks, who joined Somerset in 2018, also issued an apology for historical racist tweets (2012) as the controversy surrounding Rafiq's allegations of institutional racism against Yorkshire continued to haunt English cricket.

The emergence of two examples of Brooks using allegedly racist words in exchanges with England fast bowler Tymal Mills and Stewart Laudat, who played minor county cricket for Oxfordshire, led to Somerset investigating the allegations.

Somerset said, after an internal investigation, it has decided to reprimand Brooks and asked him to participate in "extensive training on equality, diversity and inclusivity".

"Somerset was made aware of allegations in relation to social media posts which had racist connotations made by one of our current players, Jack Brooks, while he was employed by another County in 2012," the club said in a statement.

"Jack was made aware of these allegations and the Club immediately launched an investigation. Subsequently, in addition to the social media posts, claims that Jack was involved in the adoption of the nickname 'Steve' for an overseas player at Yorkshire were also investigated.

"There is no doubt these comments are unacceptable. Somerset CCC condemn the use of language which has any racist connotations. There is no place for racism at Somerset Cricket or across the game as a whole."

Somerset said it encourages anyone with information on incidents which may have occurred in the past to report them to the club to ensure that lessons are learned.

"Any information received will be kept confidential and investigated. We are listening.

"The club is extremely disappointed to hear that Jack and his partner have this week been in receipt of threatening posts on social media. These have been reported to the relevant authorities for further investigation."

(With PTI inputs)

Cheteshwar Pujara Azeem Rafiq Cricket County Cricket India national cricket team Racism Sports
