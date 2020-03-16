March 16, 2020
Poshan
Chennaiyin FC Official Arrested For Carrying Cannabis During ISL 2020 Final

Fatorda police station in-charge Kapil Nayak said Bhushan Bagadia, an official photographer and social media handler of Chennaiyin FC team, was arrested on Saturday night after police found 24 gms of ganja in his bag during frisking at the VIP gate of the stadium.

PTI 16 March 2020
Bhushan Bagadia was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Goa Police have arrested an official of Chennaiyin FC for allegedly carrying cannabis during the final match of the ISL at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa, an officer said on Monday.

(Football News)

Bagadia was booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

He was released on bail on Saturday night.

