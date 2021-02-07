February 07, 2021
Corona
For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

Agencies 07 February 2021
Virat Kohli and R Ashwin in Chennai Test.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-02-07T10:53:55+05:30

England posted a mammoth 578 in their first innings before being all out on the third day of the opening Test against India here on Sunday. IND Vs ENG DAY 3 BLOG | News

Skipper Joe Root's marathon 218-run knock was the highlight of the English effort on a docile pitch after the visitors opted to bat on winning the toss.

Opener Dominic Sibey and Ben Stokes were the other notable contributors with innings of 87 and 82 respectively.  

For the home side, Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin snared three wickets each after toiling for 36 and 55.1 overs respectively.

Senior pacer Ishant Sharma and and debutant left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 578 all out in 190.1 overs (Joe Root, 218, Dominic Sibley 87, Ben Stokes 82; Jasprit Bumrah 3/84, R Ashwin 3/146, Ishant Sharma 2/52).

Joe Root Jasprit Bumrah Chennai England's Tour Of India India vs England England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket

