Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Cricket Scores: Big Boys Start UAE Leg

Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Cricket Scores: Big Boys Start UAE Leg

The UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates of CSK vs MI here

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Cricket Scores: Big Boys Start UAE Leg
It promises to be a big scoring game in Dubai between MS Dhoni's (right) Chennai Super Kings and Rohit Sharma's (left) Mumbai Indians tonight. Follow here live updates of CSK vs MI. | Courtesy: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2021, Cricket Scores: Big Boys Start UAE Leg
2021-09-19T18:27:56+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 6:27 pm

  • 6:58 PM

    Rohit Sharma Unfit

    Fitness concerns for Mumbai Indians skipper, Rohit Sharma. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to play his 100th IPL match tonight.

  • 6:41 PM

    Likely XIs

    Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi.

    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

  • 6:25 PM

    Preview

    The big boys of Indian Premier League will start the ball rolling in the second half in Dubai today. Former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off with Mumbai Indians (MI). The defending champions MI won a four-wicket thriller, courtesy Kieron Pollard's 34-ball 87, when the two teams met last. The MS Dhoni vs Rohit Sharma clash will grab some extra attention with the ICC T20 World Cup coming up next in UAE and Oman immediately after the IPL. Dhoni has been named 'mentor' of the Indian team while Rohit Sharma is the favourite to succeed Virat Kohli, who will step down as India's T20 skipper after the World Cup. Both teams have players who have been in action recently. The West Indians are coming off the Caribbean Premier League and the Indians recently played a Test series in England. Conditions, of course, will be different in UAE but the players will not be rusty. After Manchester and Rawalpindi, it is guaranteed that there will be cricket tonight and fun too for the fans who will come in for the first time in two years. 

Jayanta Oinam Mahendra Singh Dhoni Rohit Sharma Cricket Cricket - IPL Live Score Live Blog Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Mumbai Indians (MI) Sports
