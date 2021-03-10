IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Players Led-By Mahendra Singh Dhoni Hit Nets

March 10, 2021
Corona
MS Dhoni had arrived in the city on Wednesday last and started the camp for IPL 2021 on Tuesday.
Chennai Super Kings players including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began preparations for the forthcoming IPL, having cleared their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period.

More Cricket NewsCSK 2021: Complete Fixtures And Squad

 Apart from the legendary Dhoni, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the camp that got underway on Monday.

Tamil Nadu's N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, who was picked up during last month's auction, trained with the likes of Dhoni and Rayudu. Also present was medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, another new recruit.

"The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine," he said.

A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days, Viswanathan said.

Dhoni had arrived in the city on Wednesday last.

CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).

This year's IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begins its campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals.

Interestingly, in this year's IPL, all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.

