Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty

Chelsea’s 3-2 win against Leeds United kept them two points behind Premier League 2021-22 leaders Manchester City. Jorginho scored two out of three Chelsea goals while the other went to Mason Mount.

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty
Chelsea's Jorginho (L) celebrates with teammate Marcos Alonso after scoring the winner against Leeds United in Premier League 2021-22 on Saturday. | AP

Trending

Chelsea Vs Leeds United, Premier League 2021-22: Blues Ride On Jorginho’s Late Penalty
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T01:14:46+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 1:14 am

Jorginho converted his second penalty of the game in stoppage time for Chelsea to beat Leeds 3-2 on Saturday and put the team’s Premier League 2021-22 title chase back on track. (More Football News)

The Italy midfielder played through the pain of an ongoing back issue to ease the Blues’ midfield injury problems, with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic sidelined. And he stepped up to score his 14th and 15th Premier League spot-kicks for Chelsea to keep his side two points behind leader Manchester City.

Raphinha converted his own penalty to give Leeds an early lead, only to concede a spot-kick at the other end when scything down Toni Rudiger. Rudiger then won Chelsea’s second penalty in injury time, when fouled by Mateusz Klich.

Leeds thought it earned a point after teenage forward Joe Gelhardt climbed off the bench to level at 2-2 in the 83rd minute. Chelsea won only two of its previous five league games to slip out of first place and manager Thomas Tuchel demanded his team stop playing too cautiously when in the lead.

But the hosts again failed to take control for large swathes of a tetchy encounter. “We deserved to win but of course it’s lucky if you have a late goal in (injury) time,” Tuchel said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Jorginho Thomas Tuchel London Chelsea (Football) Football English Premier League (EPL) Leeds United Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

ISL 2021-22: Devendra Murgaonkar Turns Hero For FC Goa Against Bengaluru FC

Premier League 2021-22, Liverpool Vs Aston Villa: Mohamed Salah Penalty Hands Reds Victory

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Keep Unbeaten Record Intact With ATK Mohun Bagan Stalemate

Arsenal Vs Southampton: Gunners Drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang After ‘Disciplinary Breach’

Premier League 2021-22: Raheem Sterling’s 100th League Goal Powers Manchester City Vs Wolves

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix F1: Max Verstappen Grabs Pole Ahead Of Lewis Hamilton At Yas Marina Circuit

UEFA Scraps Tottenham Hotspur vs Rennes Encounter, Covid-Hit Spurs Risk Forfeit

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Celebrate 4 Years Of Marriage: Couple Shares Goofy Pics

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Long Way From Home

Long Way From Home

A Soldier's Life

A Soldier's Life

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Bravehearts In Coffins Arrive At Palam Airbase

Advertisement

More from Sports

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Who Is Jeremy Lalrinnunga

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: Arjun Lal Jat, Ravi Win Double Sculls Gold In Bangkok

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

ISL 2021-22: East Bengal Hope To Turn Tide Against Resurgent Kerala Blasters

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: 'Hard To Fill PR Sreejesh’s Shoes', Says India’s Suraj Karkera

Read More from Outlook

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

'Tareekh Pe Tareekh': It's Time To Act Against Air Pollution, Don't Postpone Things

Dr. Sarath Guttikunda / We must not allow analysis paralysis to postpone anti-pollution measures, but promote public transport, walking, cycling, etc, now.

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Farmers' Protest: After Historic Win, SKM Is Looking To Increase Footprint In States

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leadership has withdrawn the farmers' protests but will meet in New Delhi on December 15 to check developments on the promises made by the government.

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Nathan Lyon Becomes 3rd Aussie To Complete 400 Wickets

Syed Pervez Qaiser / Nathan Lyon is the seventh spin bowler to take more than 400 wickets in Test. He joins Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath in the elite 400-club.

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

The Forgotten Stars Of Silent Cinema In India

Amborish Roychoudhury / The Sands of Time series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent cinema, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he came to Bombay and much more.

Advertisement