Chelsea, Leicester Fined For Stamford Bridge Scuffle

Chelsea and Leicester City have been fined £22,500 each by the Football Association (FA) following a scuffle between both sets of players in last month's Premier League match. (More Football News)

Ricardo Pereira's tackle on former team-mate Ben Chilwell late in the game sparked a melee that also involved some members of the backroom staff.

Three Leicester players – Pereira, Nampalys Mendy and substitute Daniel Amartey – were booked by referee Mike Dean for their part in the incident.

Chelsea won the match 2-1 on May 18, three days after losing to the same opponents in the FA Cup final.

The FA last month charged Chelsea and Leicester with failing to control their players and both sides have accepted the punishment.

A statement from the FA on Tuesday said: "Chelsea FC and Leicester City have been fined £22,500 each after admitting a breach of FA Rules E20.1 following their Premier League fixture on Tuesday 18 May 2021.

"Both clubs admitted that they failed to ensure their players and club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour during the 93rd minute of the fixture."

The victory in the penultimate round of Premier League fixtures proved pivotal for Chelsea as they finished fourth, one point and a place ahead of Leicester.

