Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chelsea Humiliate Norwich With 7-0 Thrashing In English Premier League

Norwich's misery was compounded when center back Ben Gibson was sent off for collecting a second yellow card in the 65th minute when the score was 5-0.

Chelsea Humiliate Norwich With 7-0 Thrashing In English Premier League
Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge Stadium in London, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. | AP Photo/Ian Walton

Trending

Chelsea Humiliate Norwich With 7-0 Thrashing In English Premier League
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T23:11:53+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 11:11 pm

Chelsea coped just fine without its injured strikers. (More Football News)

The Premier League leaders romped to a 7-0 win over last-place Norwich on Saturday, with Mason Mount scoring a hat trick and the other goals spread around the team in the injury-enforced absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James scored in the first half, before Ben Chilwell's strike, an own-goal by Max Aarons and two more goals from Mount — one from the penalty spot — completed Chelsea's biggest win of the season.

Norwich's misery was compounded when center back Ben Gibson was sent off for collecting a second yellow card in the 65th minute when the score was 5-0.

While the visitors remained without a win and on just two points on its return to the top flight, Chelsea will stay in first place for another week after coming into the ninth round holding a one-point lead.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The European champions have a kind run of fixtures to come, too — their next two games are against lowly Newcastle and Burnley — so they should not miss Lukaku and Werner, who are out for the short term with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively, sustained in the Champions League in midweek. United States forward Christian Pulisic was also missing with an ankle injury.

Mount had a particularly good game as a support striker to Kai Havertz, starting and completing the scoring — his goals came in the eighth and 85th minutes and then in stoppage time — and adding an assist for James' goal with a defense-splitting pass for the wing back to chip goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Mount even had some fortune with his penalty. His first attempt was saved by Krul, who was adjudged to have been off his line when making the save. Mount had another try and beat Krul down the middle.

The England midfielder came into the match with just one goal since April.

“Before the game, I put pressure on myself to get on the scoresheet because it'd been quite a long time since I did,” Mount said.

“Then three goals in one game.

“We were on it for the whole game,” he added.

“We never stopped.”

After Mount opened the scoring with a shot from the edge of the area, Hudson-Odoi — another beneficiary of the injuries to Chelsea's strikers — was played through by Mateo Kovacic's pass behind the defense and the winger slotted home a low finish into the far corner in the 18th.

James' goal earned Chelsea a 3-0 lead at halftime and fellow wing back Chilwell drove in a low, angled shot for 4-0 in the 57th.

Aarons was unlucky to see his deflection off Hudson-Odoi's cross redirect the ball straight at the goal, with Krul getting a hand on it but not keeping it out.

Gibson's second yellow card, for a crude foul on James, gave the hosts the chance to compile a big score and they did so thanks to Mount.

His penalty made it 6-0 after Antonio Rudiger's goal-bound shot was blocked by Mathias Normann using his hands. Chelsea then broke the offside trap for the seventh, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek running through unchecked and squaring the ball for Mount to sidefoot home from close range.

Chelsea now has the best goal difference of all the teams in the league, at plus-20.

“We were sharp and put in a lot of effort,” Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said.

"We pressed high and won many balls. We played with a high rhythm and created a lot of chances.

"To score seven, you also need a bit of luck and momentum, but it was a good effort.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) London England Football Chelsea (Football) Norwich City English Premier League (EPL) Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ICC T20 World Cup: England Hammer Defending Champions West Indies By Six Wickets

ICC T20 World Cup: England Hammer Defending Champions West Indies By Six Wickets

Rajasthan United Qualify For I-League 2021-22

El Clasico: Barcelona Can't Be Afraid Of Real Madrid, Says Barca Boss Ronald Koeman

Alex Quinonez, Ecuadorian Olympic Sprinter, Fatally Shot

ICC T20 World Cup, AUS Vs SA: Australia Edge Out South Africa In Super 12 Opener

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Live Streaming Of India Vs Pakistan - Full Details Of Where To Watch Live

India Vs Pakistan In T20 World Cups - IND 5 PAK 0

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Hardik Pandya's Replacement Can't Be Created Overnight, Says Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

India Vs Pakistan, El Clasico Headline Mouthwatering Sunday In Sports - Watch Live Streaming

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli

No Need To Harp On Quitting India T20 Captaincy, Says Virat Kohli

ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies - Highlights

ENG Vs WI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies - Highlights

IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

IND Vs PAK In T20s: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Statistical Highlights

Read More from Outlook

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

IND 5-0 PAK: What's Your Favourite India Vs Pakistan Cricket Memory?

IND 5-0 PAK: What's Your Favourite India Vs Pakistan Cricket Memory?

Koushik Paul / India clash with Pakistan in a Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Here's a look back at IND vs PAK matches.

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / On his visit to Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, Union home minister attends security review meeting, youth event, meets family of slain police officer.

Advertisement