Sunday, Oct 31, 2021
Chelsea Hammer Newcastle 3-0, Extend Premier League Lead

Chelsea were helped by second-place Liverpool being held to a 2-2 draw by Brighton.

Chelsea players celebrate a goal against Newcastle United at St. James' Park, Newcastle, England on October 30, 2021. | AP Photo

2021-10-30T23:53:24+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 11:53 pm

Reece James scored a second-half double to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory at Newcastle on Saturday, extending the London club's lead at the top of the Premier League to three points. (More Football News)

The defender broke the deadlock against relegation-threatened Newcastle in the 65th minute. Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross fell to Reece on the right edge of the area and he slammed home a left-footed finish from a tight angle.

Chelsea began to find pockets of space as Newcastle legs tired and when Hudson-Odoi's fierce drive struck Ciaran Clark, James fired in again in the 77th.

The visitors' relentless approach was further rewarded three minutes later when Jorginho converted a penalty after Kai Havertz was tripped by goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

Chelsea was helped by second-place Liverpool being held 2-2 by Brighton. Newcastle remains next-to-last in the Premier League after equaling its longest winless run at the beginning of a top-flight season of 10 games, which was set in 1898 and 2018.

Graeme Jones remains in temporary charge of Newcastle after the new Saudi ownership fired Steve Bruce.

