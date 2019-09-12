Chelsea FC Fans Start Plastic Free Campaign In Aizawl

Football fans in Mizoram are in a mission to make their city free from plastics. Die-hard fans of Chelsea FC known as Mizo Chelsea Supporters Club (MCSC) came out in big numbers in the Mizoram capital to clean the plastics. (More Football News)

Three members of the team India also extended their support in the noble cause initiated by the football fans.

At least 71 members of the MCSC came out on the street on Tuesday morning to clean the streets and make the city free from plastics. Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) also extended their support for the noble cause.

“We as a football fan and especially die-hard fans of Chelsea FC, time to time we carry out social activities. Today, for more than an hour, our members walked around the city picking up plastic trash and holding up banner to campaign for ‘No Single-Use Plastic’ as strongly advocated by our government enforced by the AMC,” Jonathan Lalremruata, the honorary secretary of MCSC, told Outlook.

Generally, every time, Chelsea wins any major cup, these youngsters from the MCSC get together to do some charity including blood donation camps. This group was formed in 2011 and ever since they have been doing it. This time they came forward towards the ‘plastic-free’ campaign.

India internationals Jeje Lalpekhlua, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Daniel Lalhlimpuia from Mizoram are also members of this group. They have also pledged not to use plastic through video messages.

“Plastic debris is a huge menace to our society and have been known to cause many natural calamities in the recent past including landslides and floods among others. The AMC has propagated the ban of single-use plastics and we hope our small gesture will create larger awareness amongst the general public starting with our 2800 members,” Lalremruata added.

He said that Yokohama India provided merchandise that was distributed to the members who participated at the rally.

“Yokohama local dealer Vora tyres also provided refreshment. Owing to the huge support from the AMC, our partner Yokohama we will continue to hold such rallies and trashtag challenge. We will remind our members to be accountable about their pledge to avoid single-use plastics,” Lalremruata said.

Rosiamngheta, one of the councillors of the AMC flagged off the campaign. Rosiamngheta also thanked the MCSC for their initiatives to make Aizawl a better city. “I promise to provide all possible help from the AMC side towards this campaign,” Rosiamngheta said.

In May this year when Chelsea FC won the UEFA Europa League Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, the MCSC conducted a major blood donation campaign in Aizawl.