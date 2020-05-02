May 02, 2020
Poshan
Change Netflix Password After Lockdown: Sunil Chhetri's Fan Tweet Impresses Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal

Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal couldn't control their laughter after seeing Sunil Chhetri's hilarious 'Netflix password' tweet

Outlook Web Bureau 02 May 2020
Change Netflix Password After Lockdown: Sunil Chhetri's Fan Tweet Impresses Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal
Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza
Change Netflix Password After Lockdown: Sunil Chhetri's Fan Tweet Impresses Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal
outlookindia.com
2020-05-02T21:02:12+0530

Indian national football captain Sunil Chhetri not only won the Internet on Saturday but also manage to impress fellow sports stars Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Chhetri received a message from a fan who wanted his Netflix ID and password, and here's football star's tweet: "Jersey X Autograph on a picture X Reply to the post X Video wishing the neighbour's son's pet dog X

Here's someone who has priorities straight and it's really making me want to consider the demand."

Mirza and Nehwal had good laughs on Twitter after seeing his post.

With sporting events across the globe either being cancelled or suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, sportspersons have been locked indoors.

And they are spending time not just with family but also by interacting with fans.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, Chhetri had announced that the members of the Indian team had come together and "put on table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund" to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Chhetri added that the reason why he was mentioning this on Twitter was so that others who have the capacity to make donations are inspired to do so.

"We've always received more than we can give. Which is why in this time of need, all of us national team players have come together and put on the table a sum that has been sent to the PM-Cares Fund to help India's fight with the pandemic," said Chhetri in a series of tweets.

"It's been heartening to see everyone -- cutting across caps, goals, age and experience -- give, and give with a smile. When word got out, even some who have long stopped pulling on an India shirt, turned up and asked to be counted. That's what a team is all about. The ONLY reason we're talking about this here is so that it can gently prod those who have been fortunate enough to get, to give back. We're in this together."

Physically Disabled Cricketers Get Dues From BCCI

