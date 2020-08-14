August 15, 2020
Corona
Champions League: UEFA Fines PSG, Warns Coach Thomas Tuchel For Late 2nd Half Kickoff Against Atalanta

PSG trailed Atalanta 1-0 at halftime then dominated the second half before scoring twice in the closing minutes to advance to their first UEFA Champions League semifinal in 25 years

Agencies 14 August 2020
Thomas Tuchel embraces Kylian Mbappe
AP Photo
2020-08-14T22:18:17+05:30

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel's halftime talk trying to lift his team to a Champions League quarterfinal win cost the club 30,000 euros (USD 35,500) on Friday. (More Football News)

UEFA said its disciplinary panel imposed the fine and also warned Tuchel “for being responsible for the late kickoff” to restart Wednesday's game in Lisbon.

IN PICS: PSG Enter UCL Semi-final

PSG trailed Atalanta 1-0 at halftime then dominated the second half before scoring twice in the closing minutes to advance to their first semifinal in 25 years.

UEFA often fines clubs for being late from the locker room to start the second half which can affect broadcasters' schedules.

Critics often compare the size of those fines unfavourably with similar sums imposed on clubs in cases of racist behaviour by fans at stadiums.

PSG next plays Leipzig on Tuesday.

(AP)

