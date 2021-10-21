Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Champions League: Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner's Injuries Mar Chelsea's 4-0 Thrashing Of Malmo

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn’t provide an update on how serious the injuries are and stated it’s a chance for others to step up.

Malmo's Lasse Nielsen brings down Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku for penalty during their Champions League match at the Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T08:56:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 8:56 am

Injuries to strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner marred Chelsea’s impressive 4-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday. (More Football News)

Lukaku sustained a twisted right ankle getting fouled for a penalty that was converted by Jorginho for the second goal in the 21st minute, adding to the opener volleyed in by Andreas Christensen in the ninth minute for his first goal for Chelsea.

The Belgium international initially tried to play on but before long Lukaku was signaling to be substituted. Werner, the strike partner of Lukaku, then had to come off with a hamstring injury just before halftime at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz came on as the replacement for Lukaku and lifted a deft finish over the goalkeeper for the third goal in the 48th minute at the end of a breakaway led by fellow substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Jorginho eschewed his trademark penalty routine — the hop, skip and sidefoot shot — for his first-half penalty and he repeated that with another spot-kick in the 57th minute to make it 2-0 after a foul on Antonio Rudiger.

The result of the spot-kick was the same, with Jorginho curling a shot right down the middle.
Chelsea, the defending champion, bounced back from a loss at Juventus in the second round of games and is in second place in Group H.

Chelsea are three points behind the Italian team and three ahead of Zenit St. Petersburg, which lost 1-0 to Juventus in the group’s other game.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel couldn’t give a definitive timeframe of the absences of Lukaku and Werner, and said it gave a chance for the other forwards in the squad to impress.

“The two were in good shape, they are dangerous and can create and score, so now we need to find solutions,” Tuchel said, “and guys who waited for their chance need to step up and score.

“The race is on, the guys who start against Norwich (in the Premier League on Saturday) have our trust.” Malmo, the Swedish champion, has lost all three of its group games and has yet to score so far in the Champions League.

