Celtic Finally Break Hearts In Thriller To Seal Unprecedented Quadruple Treble

Celtic completed an unprecedented quadruple treble with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Hearts in the delayed 2019-20 Scottish Cup final. (More Football News)

Hoops boss Neil Lennon has been under huge pressure this season, but his side made history at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Glasgow giants made hard work of completing a fourth successive Scottish Premier League, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup clean sweep in a final that was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They were level at 3-3 after extra-time, but the Championship leaders went down 4-3 on spot-kicks.

— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) December 20, 2020

Kristoffer Ajer scored the winning penalty after Hearts duo Stephen Kingsley and Craig Wighton failed to beat Conor Hazard from 12 yards, with Craig Gordon having denied Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie.

Christie and Odsonne Edouard had given Lennon's side a 2-0 half-time lead, but Liam Boyce and Kingsley struck to force extra-time in an epic encounter.

Leigh Griffiths restored Celtic's lead and, although Josh Ginnelly brought the Edinburgh club level again, the Scottish champions were not to be denied a 12th domestic trophy in a row.

