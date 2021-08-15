Celta Vigo Vs Atletico Madrid, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga Match

With turmoil in Barcelona and Real Madrid still in a transition period under new boss Carlo Ancelloti, Diego Simeone' Atletico Madrid are in a good space. But a lot will be revealed when they start La Liga title defence at Celta Vigo -- their preparedness and will power. (More Football News)

Atletico won the Spanish league last season, their first season with a tried and tested squad. Simeone has kept the same squad, nearly, with Luis Suarez as their main striker. The Uruguayan, however, failed to make the starting XI in the season opener.

For Eduardo Coudet's side, a new season means fresh challenges in their pursuit of European football. They finished 8th last term, and they need a very good start to translate that dream into reality. Iago Aspas and Santi Mina remain their main players.

In other matches tonight, Barcelona take the field for the first time without Lionel Messi in nearly two decades when they host Real Sociedad. Sevilla, who finished fourth place last season, hosts promoted Rayo Vallecano.

Head to head

Atletico lead the head-to-head record 14-4 in 24 previous meetings. Six matches ended in draws. Also, Atletico are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 games against Celta Vigo in all competitions.

Match and telecast details

Match: La Liga match between Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid

Date: August 15 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Abanca-Balaidos, Spain

TV Channels: MTV.

Live Streaming: Voot Select, JioTV

Viacom18 Media have won broadcast rights for La Liga in India for the next three years.

For global broadcast details, click HERE.

And for global kick-off time:

Starting XIs

Celta Vigo: Dituro, Hugo Mallo, Néstor Araujo, Fontán, Javi Galán, Tapia, Brais Méndez, Denis Suárez, Nolito, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Giménez, Savic, Hermoso, Carrasco, Saúl, Kondogbia, Koke, Lemar, Llorente and Correa.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine