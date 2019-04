Captain Cool M S Dhoni Sprints Alongside With Watson and Tahir's Sons - WATCH

Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a very lively and a jovial person who strongly believes in healthy team bonding, creating a homely atmosphere and no wonder an innocent playful child resides inside him.

Who is the actual kid? The question was on everyone's lips after a smiling and an enthusiastic Mahendra Singh Dhoni joined Imran Tahir and Shane Watson's sons for a playful run at the Chepauk.

While he rarely betrays emotions on the field regardless of the match situation, the story can often be different from it.

Dhoni was in a playful mood after his team Chennai Super Kings' convincing win over Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday evening.

In the video posted by the franchise, the 37-year-old, after entering the frame from behind, is seen running alongside the kids only to lift Tahir's son and run back to the finishing line.

It is well-known that India's two-time World Cup-winning skipper is comfortable around kids and his videos with daughter Ziva Dhoni often go viral.

Earlier, coming in to bat at No. 4, Dhoni hit Sam Curran for a six over deep mid-wicket on the second ball of the 19th over. In the same over, Dhoni hit a couple of fours.

The CSK skipper ended up scoring an unbeaten 37 off 23 balls with the help of four fours and a six.

CSK won the match by 22 runs.