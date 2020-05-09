Can't Believe I Have A Hat-trick: Rohit Sharma

Recalling his hat-trick in the 2009 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rohit Sharma has said that he cannot believe that he managed to achieve the feat in his career. (More Cricket News)

The Mumbai Indians (MI) captain was doing an Instagram Live session with Australian opening batsman David Warner on Friday, where he was asked about his hat-trick.

"I cannot believe that. I seriously cannot believe that I took a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians while I was playing for Deccan Chargers. I do not even remember how I used to bowl then. I got a finger injury and after that, I could not grip the ball properly and now I think that these days it is better to stay away from bowling," Rohit told Warner during the session.

During 2009, the right-handed batsman represented Chargers and he ended up taking a hat-trick against MI at Centurion.

Chargers had opted to bat first in the match and the side registered a total of 145/6 in the allotted twenty overs. Rohit also played a knock of 38 runs with the bat.

Defending the total, Chargers were in a difficult position with MI at 103/4 in the 16th over.

However, Rohit changed the complexion of the game by dismissing Abhishek Nayar (1) and Harbhajan Singh (0) on the final two balls of the 16th over.

Then he went on to dismiss JP Duminy (52) with the first ball of the 18th to complete the hat-trick and ensure Chargers' a win.

Chargers ended up winning the match by 19 runs after restricting MI to 126/8. Rohit finished the match with the figures of 4-6 in his two overs.

Rohit has won the IPL maximum number of times -- five (once with Chargers in 2009 and four times with MI).

MI are the defending champions.