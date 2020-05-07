May 07, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Cancelled Tokyo Session To Be Held Remotely: IOC

Cancelled Tokyo Session To Be Held Remotely: IOC

The Tokyo Games scheduled for July 24 to August 9 were postponed on March 24 for one year due to the coronavirus which has killed over 250,000 around the world.

PTI 07 May 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Cancelled Tokyo Session To Be Held Remotely: IOC
Last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic was not contained.
AP
Cancelled Tokyo Session To Be Held Remotely: IOC
outlookindia.com
2020-05-07T09:58:21+0530

The International Olympic Committee revealed plans to hold its next session initially scheduled for Tokyo before the opening of the 2020 Games by video link to be streamed live on July 17.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

A statement from the IOC's Lausanne headquarters said a remote session was on the cards after this summer's Games were delayed a year and because of the "measures being implemented in Switzerland and around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic".

"The IOC Executive Board (EB) will discuss holding the 136th IOC Session remotely through a secure electronic system on Friday 17 July 2020, from 12 to 4 p.m. CEST; and the plan is for it to be live streamed," the statement read.

The agenda and organisation of the IOC Session, including a secure electronic voting system, will be worked out by the EB who hold their next meeting remotely on May 14.

The Tokyo Games scheduled for July 24 to August 9 were postponed on March 24 for one year due to the virus which has killed over 250,000 around the world.

Last week Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it would be "difficult" to hold the postponed Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic was not contained.

Next Story >>

Coronavirus Will Likely Force Changes To 2022 FIFA World Cup's Qualification Structure: CONCACAF Chief

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Other Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos