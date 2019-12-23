December 23, 2019
Poshan
CAA Protests: Jwala Gutta Urges Sportspersons To 'Come Out And Condemn The Violence'

For over a week, India has witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), especially in combination with the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC)

PTI 23 December 2019
Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday urged Indian sports fraternity to "come out and condemn the violence" in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. (More Badminton News)

Calling her peers "peace ambassadors", Jwala posted a video on Twitter.

"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence," Jwala said.

"...violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the 36-year-old said.

"Come out and condemn violence," she added.

Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.

In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.

The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

