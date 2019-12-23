CAA Protests: Jwala Gutta Urges Sportspersons To 'Come Out And Condemn The Violence'

Former India doubles player Jwala Gutta on Monday urged Indian sports fraternity to "come out and condemn the violence" in the wake of protests against the amended citizenship act. (More Badminton News)
Calling her peers "peace ambassadors", Jwala posted a video on Twitter.
A request to all my fellow athletes ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/nQbYaYoN4O— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019
A request! pic.twitter.com/wqPzVuv39V— Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) December 23, 2019
"We are seeing the news and a lot of people are dying and I did not expect this. I request all the sportspersons of our country that we should come out and condemn violence," Jwala said.
"...violence against people and the people who are creating violence because we are the peace ambassadors of our country to the world and I think this is the least we could do," the 36-year-old said.
"Come out and condemn violence," she added.
Last week cricketer Harbhajan Singh had also appealed for peace. The protests that started in Assam have gained support from not just the ethnic Assamese but also from other communities as well.
In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the government issued prohibitory orders.
In Uttar Pradesh, 16 people died and 263 police personnel were injured during the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests.
The act seeks to provide citizenship to minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India Vs West Indies 3rd ODI Live Streaming: How To Watch IND's Final Cricket Match Of 2019 Live On TV And Online
IND Vs WI, 3rd ODI Highlights: India Survive West Indies Scare To Win Series Finale, End 2019 On A High
'Citizenship Act Has Nothing To Do With Indian Muslims': Shahi Imam Appeals For Restraint Amid Protests
Only Muslims Have To Prove Their Credentials For NRC, Others Exempt Under CAA
Child Rape Convicts Should Not Have Right To File Mercy Petition: President Kovind
Open Letter | Is This The Justice You Wanted, Ms Bachchan?
'Matter Of Concern': NHRC Orders Probe Into Killing Of Rape Accused In Telangana
Newborns Don’t Need Hepatitis B Vaccine Immediately After Birth, Can Wait For 6 Months, Says ICMR Study