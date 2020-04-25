April 25, 2020
Burglary Attempt In Wriddhiman Saha's Siligury Ancestral Home

Wriddhiman Saha's uncles, who live nearby at Shaktigarh area of the city, foiled the attempt and alerted the police. The miscreants, numbering around six, fled off in their car

25 April 2020
Indian Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha on Saturday said his locked ancestral house in Siliguri was the target of a burglary attempt on Friday. (More Cricket News)

Saha's uncles, who live nearby at Shaktigarh area of the city, foiled the attempt and alerted the police. The miscreants, numbering around six, fled off in their car.

"It's really unfortunate. We only had heard about burglary during our childhood days... Hopefully, police will look into the matter," Saha, who lives with his family in south Kolkata, said.

Saha's elder brother works in Mumbai, while his parents, who had come here for a vacation, are stuck due to the nationwide lockdown.

"Apparently the miscreants knew about this and attempted the burglary by entering through back door around 2am on Friday. But his uncles who stay in the nearby locality shouted and alerted the police," Saha's childhood coach Jayanta Bhowmick said.

All the houses are fitted with CCTV and police are looking into the matter.

