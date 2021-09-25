Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Bundesliga: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich Shine In Bayern Munich’s Win Over Furth

Robert Lewandowski's club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when the Poland star failed to get on the scoresheet.

Bundesliga: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich Shine In Bayern Munich’s Win Over Furth
Bayern's Thomas Muller (2nd From R) celebrates scoring with teammate Niklas Sule during the Bundesliga match against Furth on Friday. | AP

Trending

Bundesliga: Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich Shine In Bayern Munich’s Win Over Furth
outlookindia.com
2021-09-25T11:43:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 11:43 am

For once, Robert Lewandowski didn’t score. The Poland star’s club-record scoring streak for Bayern Munich ended at 19 consecutive games on Friday when he failed to get a goal in his team’s 3-1 win at last-placed Greuther Fürth in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Lewandowski, who hit the crossbar in the 40th minute, also missed out on equaling Gerd Müller’s record of scoring in 16 Bundesliga games in a row. Lewandowski’s 19-game run includes matches in the league, Cup and Champions League going back to a 3-3 draw with Arminia Bielefeld on February 15.

Furth, which hadn’t won any of its opening five Bundesliga games since promotion, made a reasonable start but was caught cold when Thomas Muller opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

Canadian international Alphonso Davies set off on a counterattack down the left-wing and his cross took a kind deflection for Muller to dispatch the ball in off the right post from outside the penalty area.

Joshua Kimmich’s second goal for Bayern in the 31st was similar, this time Leroy Sane providing the cross. Furth’s defenders allowed the Bayern players too much space – though not enough for Lewandowski.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

The home team was given a lifeline in the 48th when Benjamin Pavard was sent off for a bad challenge on American midfielder Julian Green, who would have been through on goal.

But Bayern still had enough offensive power to extend its lead in the 68th, when Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own-goal under pressure from Lewandowski, who looked disappointed not to have scored himself. Cedric Itten got a late consolation for Furth in the 87th.

Bayern consolidated top spot after taking the league lead with a 7-0 rout of another promoted team, Bochum, last weekend. “We're happy with how it's going but we mustn’t lose touch – it's about always taking the next step. That's the most fun, to keep improving,” Muller said after scoring his second league goal of the season.

“In the end it's a sport based on results ... especially in Germany, especially for us, the results are going our way. So nobody has anything to complain about. But we mustn't lose touch with our own development.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Robert Lewandowski Thomas Muller Football Bayern Munich Bundesliga Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

IPL 2021: RCB Bowlers ‘Failed To Show Courage With The Ball,’ Says Angry Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: RCB Bowlers ‘Failed To Show Courage With The Ball,’ Says Angry Virat Kohli

IPL 2021: CSK Vs KKR: Varun Chakravarthy Poses Big Threat For Chennai Super Kings

‘CSK Batsmen Learnt Lessons From IPL 2020 Mistakes’ Says Bowling Coach Eric Simmons

Brazil Call Up Eight Premier League Players For World Cup Qualifiers Next Month

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Smriti Mandhana Happy To Get Runs, Plays Down No-Ball Controversy

Archery World Cup: Indian Compound Teams Lose In Finals, Settle For Silver

MS Dhoni Says CSK Players 'Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities' After Win Over RCB In IPL

IPL 2021, RCB Vs CSK: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings Humble Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

Women's Rights Activist Kamla Bhasin Dies At 75

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

IPL 2021: MS Dhoni's CSK Humble Virat Kohli's RCB With All-round Show

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

Manish Malhotra Parties With Ananya Pandey, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor And Others

More from Sports

Eduardo Camavinga Has Got Everything One Needs To Play For Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti

Eduardo Camavinga Has Got Everything One Needs To Play For Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti

Napoli's Victor Osimhen Has All The Qualities Of A Modern Striker

Napoli's Victor Osimhen Has All The Qualities Of A Modern Striker

Watch Controversial Australia Women Vs India Women No-ball: VIDEO And Reactions

Watch Controversial Australia Women Vs India Women No-ball: VIDEO And Reactions

England Legend Michael Owen Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Pakistan Football League

England Legend Michael Owen Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Pakistan Football League

Read More from Outlook

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Police Reforms In India Are Long Overdue But No Government Has Made It A Priority

Prakash Singh / Several commissions were appointed from time to time at the state and central levels for reforms in the police, but their core recommendations were never accepted.

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Can The Govt Convince Moody’s To Upgrade India’s Sovereign Ratings?

Neeraj Thakur / While cutting India’s rating, Moody’s had cited policy challenges in addressing a prolonged economic slowdown and its deteriorating fiscal position.

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

'Players Have Understood Their Roles, Responsibilities', Says MS Dhoni

PTI / Three-time winners CSK endured their worst outing last season, a far cry from the manner in which they are dominating in this IPL edition.

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Hathras: A Poet's Note On A Post-Truth World

Chinki Sinha / It disturbing but it is important to remember that violence repeats itself in the same ways. Meena Kandasamy's poem is a poem that is invested in the social.

Advertisement