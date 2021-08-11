August 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Hockey Players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas Made DSPs As Odisha Honours Its Tokyo Olympians

Hockey Players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas Made DSPs As Odisha Honours Its Tokyo Olympians

Lakra and Rohidas were given Rs 2.5 crore each, while Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppa were give Rs 50 Lakh each by CM Naveen Patnaik

Outlook Web Bureau 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Hockey Players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas Made DSPs As Odisha Honours Its Tokyo Olympians
Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated the Indian hockey players of the state on Wednesday.
Courtesy: The Hockey India
Hockey Players Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas Made DSPs As Odisha Honours Its Tokyo Olympians
outlookindia.com
2021-08-11T14:17:33+05:30

Tokyo Olympic hockey bronze medallist Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were honoured by Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday. More Sports News

The felicitated players were given cash awards for their historic performances at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

While Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas were awarded Rs 2.5 crores each following the national men team's historic bronze-medal winning feat in Tokyo, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo were handed Rs 50 lakhs each after the women's side reached the semifinal stage for the first time in Olympics.

Patnaik also handed Lakra and Rohidas offer letters for appointment as Deputy Superintendent of Police in the State Police department during the felicitation program at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

READ: Punjab Government To Fete Neeraj Chopra, State's Tokyo Olympians

The chief minister lauded the performances of the two teams and advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country.

The players expressed their gratitude with Lakra presenting the chief minister the Indian team jersey with signatures of all team members.

Ekka also presented the chief minister with the women's team jersey signed by all the team members.

ALSO READ: Neeraj Cynosure Of All Eyes As India Lays Out Red Carpet For Tokyo Heroes

The Indian men's team had defeated Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the country's first medal in the sport in 41 years.

The women's team, however, also to Great Britain in the bronze medal play-off.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi To Wear No. 30, Neymar Already Wears No. 10 at Paris Saint-Germain

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Naveen Patnaik Bhubaneshwar Odisha CM Odisha Government Hockey India Men's Hockey Team India National Hockey Team India Women's Hockey Team Tokyo Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos