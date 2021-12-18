Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP And WFI President, Slaps Wrestler On Stage - VIDEO

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), found himself in trouble after losing his cool during the Under-15 National Wrestling Championships at Shaheed Ganpat Rai Indoor Stadium, Ranchi on Friday. (More Sports News)

The 64-year-old, who is also BJP MP from Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, slapped a wrestler from the state on the stage during a first-round competition of the national championship.

Watch it here:

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who is also the president of Wrestling Federation of India, was seen hitting the young wrestler twice before he left the stage in Ranchi.#BJP #wrestling pic.twitter.com/MFsXVnY1t0 — Sayantan Chandra (@sc_1716) December 18, 2021



After the incident, many wrestlers demanded an apology from the WFI president. Brij Bhushan was present as chief guest on the first-day competition.

According to reports, during the age verification, the wrestler was found to be above 15 years of age and was stopped from participating in the competition.

But the wrestler lodged a complaint and then stepped onto the stage and started arguing with the WFI president.

Brij Bhushan, who was reportedly trying to pacify the wrestler, lost his cool and slapped the wrestler in front of everyone.

Jharkhand Wrestling Association president Bholanath Singh and others intervened and pacified the matter.

Brij Bhushan became the president of WFI in 2012. He was elected unopposed as no other candidate filed nomination for the post.