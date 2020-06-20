June 20, 2020
Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Neal Maupay, Lewis Dunk Stun Gunners After Nicolas Pepe Wonder Strike

Brighton's Neal Maupay and Lewis Dunk left Arsenal stunned after Nicolas Pepe lit up a deserted Amex Stadium with a wonderful opening goal

Omnisport 20 June 2020
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Courtesy: Twitter (@OfficialBHAFC)
2020-06-20T21:55:00+0530

Neal Maupay was a controversial hero as relegation-threatened Brighton and Hove Albion came from behind to earn a 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Amex Stadium. (More Football News)

Maupay was at the centre of a grim first-half incident, where a coming together with Bernd Leno resulted in the Arsenal goalkeeper suffering a serious-looking knee injury.

Arsenal hit the front through a sumptuous Nicolas Pepe strike in the 68th minute but lackadaisical defending from a short corner worked by Solly March and Yves Bissouma allowed Lewis Dunk to equalise seven minutes later.

In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Maupay darted on to a clever lofted pass from substitute Aaron Connolly to produce a similarly classy finish – moving Albion five points clear of the bottom three and leaving the Gunners' Champions League hopes in tatters.

