Brazilian Footballer In China Faces Coronavirus Penalty - Report

Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday.
The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener.
On Friday, he posed for photos with fans without a mask, the Xinhua News Agency said.
“He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension,” Xinhua said.
It gave no details of the possible penalty.
(AP)
