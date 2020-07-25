July 25, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Brazilian Footballer In China Faces Coronavirus Penalty - Report

Brazilian Footballer In China Faces Coronavirus Penalty - Report

The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener

Agencies 25 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Brazilian Footballer In China Faces Coronavirus Penalty - Report
Ricardo Goulart
Courtesy: Twitter
Brazilian Footballer In China Faces Coronavirus Penalty - Report
outlookindia.com
2020-07-25T16:54:24+0530

Ricardo Goulart, a Brazilian striker who plays for Hebei China Fortune, faces a possible fine after taking photos with fans without a face mask, a state news agency reported Saturday.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The 29-year-old Goulart, who previously played in Italy, was in the eastern city of Suzhou to prepare for a season opener.

On Friday, he posed for photos with fans without a mask, the Xinhua News Agency said.

“He is expected to be fined and warned about his actions rather than receiving a suspension,” Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the possible penalty.

(AP)

Next Story >>

Premier League Season Finale Live Streaming: How To Watch Every Match Live -- Fixtures, European Qualification, Relegation, Golden Boot, Kick-off Time

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies China Football Coronavirus Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos