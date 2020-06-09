June 09, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Brazil Withdraws Bid To Host 2023 Women's World Cup

Brazil Withdraws Bid To Host 2023 Women's World Cup

Brazil has withdrawn from the list of of candidates to host the 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of this month's vote, leaving three bids in the running

Omnisport 09 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Brazil Withdraws Bid To Host 2023 Women's World Cup
Demonstrators take part in a protest in support of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro amid the outbreak of the new coronavirus at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, June 7, 2020.
AP Photo
Brazil Withdraws Bid To Host 2023 Women's World Cup
outlookindia.com
2020-06-09T09:05:01+0530

Brazil has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup ahead of this month's vote.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Football News

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced the decision in a statement on Monday, with the vote to decide the hosts to be held on June 25.

It leaves three bids remaining – Australia and New Zealand, Japan and Colombia.

Brazil said the current economic situation, fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic, was one of the reasons for its withdrawal.

It added that it would also be unfavoured due to hosting several big events in recent years, including the 2014 World Cup, 2016 Olympics and 2019 Copa America.

"Thus, CBF decided to withdraw the Brazilian candidacy and support Colombia in the dispute for the host of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023," the statement added.

South America has never hosted a Women's World Cup, while Asia has done so twice – in China in 1991 and 2007.

Next Story >>

'Congratulations, Tino!' – Chelsea Announce Striker Deal Amid Werner Hype

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Brazil Football Women's Football FIFA Women's World Cup Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos