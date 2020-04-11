Brad Hogg Feels Nathan Lyon Has Upstaged Ravichandran Ashwin As The Best Off-Spinner In World Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin is a prolific performer but former Australia chinaman bowler Brad Hogg feels that fellow countryman Nathan Lyon has upstaged the Indian tweaker as the best off-spinner in longest format.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News
Just like most international players are doing during lockdown, the 49-year-old Hogg, who played 7 Tests and 123 ODIs for Australia, had a twitter Q&A session for cricket lovers.
When asked whom among Ashwin and Lyon does he consider better in Test cricket, Hogg replied: "I feel Lyon has taken the mantle from Ashwin over the last year just as the best off spinner, but I love the way both continue to improve there games and not be complacent where they are at. #hoggytime," Hogg tweeted.
Probably Hogg drew his conclusion from the fact that Ashwin hasn't had great overseas success as compared to Lyon, who has got wickets in all conditions.
Ashwin has so far taken 365 wickets from 71 Tests while Lyon has 390 wickets from 96 Tests.
Coronavirus: India Reports Record 896 Cases In A Day; UK Registers 980 Deaths In 24 Hours
Another Indore Doctor, Who Tested COVID-19 Positive 3 Days Ago, Dies At MP Hospital
Coronavirus Lockdown: Tamil Nadu Police's Unique Idea To Reduce Number Of Vehicles On Roads
Double Whammy For Indian Muslims: A Failed Secular State And Lack Of Progressive Leadership
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Double Whammy For Indian Muslims: A Failed Secular State And Lack Of Progressive Leadership
Coronavirus Highlights: Face Masks Compulsory For Stepping Outdoor In Delhi, Says Kejriwal
Jamia Professor, Suspended For 'Failing 15 Non-Muslim Students', Didn't Fail Even One