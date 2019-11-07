Poshan
﻿
Boxing Great Mary Kom Is Now 'Mary Kom OLY': What Does It Mean?

'OLY' signifies sportspersons' ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values. Now MC Mary Kom can use the OLY lettering on any official documentation after her name much like a degree

PTI 07 November 2019
Mary Kom is the only boxer across male and female categories to collect eight World Championship medals.
2019-11-07T16:42:38+0530

Six-time world champion MC Mary Kom on Thursday expressed gratitude to the World Olympian Association (WOA) after it allowed her the use of post-nominal letters 'OLY'. (More Sports News)

Mary Kom shared the image of the certificate of recognition on her official Twitter handle and wrote, "Thank you so much for the recognition" tagging WOA and International Olympic Committee (IOC).

'OLY' signifies sportspersons' ongoing role in society as an Olympian, living and promoting the Olympic values. In November 2017 at the eighth International Olympic Committee (IOC) International Athletes' Forum, the WOA announced the OLY post-nominal letters initiative.

The initiative allows Olympians to use the OLY lettering on any official documentation after their name much like when one gets a degree.

In the Women's World Boxing Championships held in Ulan-Ude, Russia last month, the ace Indian pugilist had to settle for bronze medal after she lost her semi-final bout in the 51-kg flyweight category to second-seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in a split verdict.

The London Olympic bronze medallist is the only boxer across male and female categories to collect eight World Championships medals.

