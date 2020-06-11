June 11, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Bowlers Could Become 'Robots' Due To ICC's Saliva Ban: Wasim Akram

Bowlers Could Become 'Robots' Due To ICC's Saliva Ban: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram also believes that in the absence of saliva, artificial substances can also be used. So he urged officials to keep up their search for an alternative to saliva.

PTI 11 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Bowlers Could Become 'Robots' Due To ICC's Saliva Ban: Wasim Akram
Wasim Akram is considered to be one of the greatest bowlers to have graced cricket.
Twitter
Bowlers Could Become 'Robots' Due To ICC's Saliva Ban: Wasim Akram
outlookindia.com
2020-06-11T08:27:38+0530

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram feels that bowlers will become "robots" due to ICC's temporary saliva ban as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

Bowlers use their saliva or sweat to shine the ball, which helps it move or swing in the air.

Although the ICC has banned saliva, bowlers can still use sweat. Speaking to AFP, Akram said, "It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without swing."

"It's a quizzical situation for me as I grew up using saliva to shine the ball and to swing it. I am all for precautions in these tough times, so bowlers have to wait for the ball to get old and rough for them to get swing. Sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet," he added.

Akram also believes that in the absence of saliva, artificial substances can also be used. So he urged officials to keep up their search for an alternative to saliva.

International cricket resumes with England hosting West Indies in a Test series later this month in a biosecure environment. Akram said, people will be able to judge by the outcome of this match. Akram also feels that cricket is more favourable for batsmen. Also regarding ball tampering, he quipped, "“When can you tamper the ball? Right from the first over or after 20-25 overs? They will need to sit down and do brainstorming."

Next Story >>

ICC Once Again Defers Decision On T20 World Cup, BCCI Gets New Deadline For Tax Exemption

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos