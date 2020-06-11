Bowlers Could Become 'Robots' Due To ICC's Saliva Ban: Wasim Akram

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram feels that bowlers will become "robots" due to ICC's temporary saliva ban as a precaution due to coronavirus.

Bowlers use their saliva or sweat to shine the ball, which helps it move or swing in the air.

Although the ICC has banned saliva, bowlers can still use sweat. Speaking to AFP, Akram said, "It will make bowlers robots, coming and bowling without swing."

"It's a quizzical situation for me as I grew up using saliva to shine the ball and to swing it. I am all for precautions in these tough times, so bowlers have to wait for the ball to get old and rough for them to get swing. Sweat is just something of an add-on, a top-up. Too much use of sweat will leave the cricket ball too wet," he added.

Akram also believes that in the absence of saliva, artificial substances can also be used. So he urged officials to keep up their search for an alternative to saliva.

International cricket resumes with England hosting West Indies in a Test series later this month in a biosecure environment. Akram said, people will be able to judge by the outcome of this match. Akram also feels that cricket is more favourable for batsmen. Also regarding ball tampering, he quipped, "“When can you tamper the ball? Right from the first over or after 20-25 overs? They will need to sit down and do brainstorming."