Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Manchester City, the form team in Europe, resume their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time with a first-leg match against Borussia Monchengladbach in the last 16. (More Football News)

City have won their last 18 matches in all competitions and are facing a team which haven't reached the knockout stage of Europe's top competition since getting to the European Cup semifinals in 1978. The runaway Premier League leaders are in the hunt for a quadruple, having gone 25 matches without defeat in all competitions.

City, though, have yet to advance beyond the quarterfinals since Pep Guardiola joined in 2016. Lyon ended City's quest to win the competition last year, but Guardiola says there is no point in dwelling on that surprise exit.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said that facing Gladbach will be "nothing special or different" to any other game. And City are strong favourites to come out on top in a game that was switched to a neutral venue due to COVID-19 restrictions in Germany and Nathan Ake (hamstring) is the only player not fit enough to travel to Hungary.

"I'm not a big fan of saying experience in the past helps you," he said in a press conference on Tuesday. "Football shows you millions of examples that teams that have won a lot of Champions Leagues or World Cups can lose in 20 minutes what they won in 45. it's just a game, we have to be focused for 90 minutes like we have to be focused in the Premier League."

Champions League glory has eluded Guardiola since a second triumph with Barcelona a decade ago, though, and City have been eliminated at the quarter-final stage in each of the past three seasons.

Meanwhile, Marco Rose insisted that Gladbach "can't really lose" when they go up against City, as he challenged his players to be courageous in the last-16 tie. Gladbach sprung a surprise by making it out of their group behind Real Madrid, having qualified for the knockout stages by finishing above Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter.

Now the Bundesliga side face City without the benefit of playing at home. Rose – who is leaving at the end of the season to take charge at domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund – acknowledges the underdogs will have to defend well to keep Guardiola's in-form side at bay.

"When you're Borussia Monchengladbach and you're playing a Champions League last-16 match against Manchester City, you can't really lose," Rose told the media. "It's basically just a big thing for the club to be playing in the Champions League and we have always said that we want to prove ourselves and show what we can do."

In another clash, Real Madrid traveled to Bergamo with a squad decimated by injuries. Forward Karim Benzema did not recover in time and remained in Spain, along with captain Sergio Ramos and a number of other players.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Borussia Monchengladbach Vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Round of 16, first leg match.

Date: February 25 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

TV Channels: Sony Ten 1/HD (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Likely XIs:

Borussia Monchengladbach: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus, Zakaria; Plea, Embolo, Hofmann.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, Gundogan; Foden, De Bruyne, Sterling.

