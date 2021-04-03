Borussia Dortmund Vs Eintracht Frankfurt, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The German Bundesliga title race is still alive for both Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt, but somehow there seems to be some kind of finality in Bayern Munich's push. The Bavarians (61) have already opened up a four-point lead over second-placed RB Leipzig (57) at the top of the table after 26 matches each. (More Football News)

So, when fourth-placed Frankfurt (47) travel to fifth-placed Dortmund (43) tonight, the match surely becomes a part of their protracted battle for UEFA Champions League spot. Frankfurt have a four-point lead over Dortmund, and with VfL Wolfsburg (51) on third, neither side can drop points.

Then, there is someone named Erling Braut Haaland, who has become the biggest talking in the world football with all the big clubs chasing him in what would be a lucrative deal for the 20-year-old Norwegian star. So, every Dortmund match does become a centrepiece.

Tonight, Haaland will have direct competition from Andre Silva, whose 21 league goals this season is already the second-best for any Frankfurt player in their top-flight history, with behind Bernd Holzenbein's 26 in 1976/77.

Dortmund have not suffered defeat at the Signal Iduna Park under Edin Terzic, winning four and settling for draws in two matches. In fact, they have won each of their last nine home matches against Frankfurt.

Match and telecast details

Match: German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt

Date: April 3 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Signal Iduna Park (Westfalenstadion), Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

TV Telecast: Not available in India

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Bellingham, Delaney, Dahoud; Reus, Hazard; Haaland

Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp; Ilsanker, Tuta, N'Dicka; Zuber, Sow, Rode, Kostic; Younes, Kamada; Silva

