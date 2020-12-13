December 13, 2020
Borussia Dortmund Fire Coach Lucien Favre After 5-1 Loss

Dortmund dropped to fifth in Bundesliga after the heavy loss and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions

13 December 2020
Lucien Favre
File Photo - AP
2020-12-13T21:18:06+05:30

Borussia Dortmund fired coach Lucien Favre on Sunday, a day after the team lost 5-1 to promoted Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)

Dortmund dropped to fifth in the German league after the heavy loss and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions in a slump that coincides with an injury to star forward Erling Haaland.

Assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Favre had been with Dortmund since 2018 and, even before the recent slump, was already considered likely to depart when his contract expired at the end of the season.

Sporting director Michael Zorc said that, following recent results, “our goal for the season ... is seriously under threat and so we have to act.”

(With AP inputs)

