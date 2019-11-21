Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield

Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield

In a lopsided Harris Shield contest, one school team smashed a mammoth 761. In reply, all opposition batsmen were dismissed for ducks.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 November 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield
Meet Mayekar hit 338 off just 134 balls to power Swami Vivekanand International School to a huge win.
Twitter (Representational Image)
Bombay Ducks: All Batsmen Out For Zero In Mumbai’s Harris Shield
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T11:12:05+0530

In a rare instance, no batsman of a team was able to score any run in a cricket match and the team lost by a massive 754 runs in an U-16 Harris Shield game in Mumbai. 

The game was played between Swami Vivekanand School and Children's Welfare Centre School from suburban Andheri.

And it was the batsmen from the Children's Welfare Centre School, who could not score even a single run, as all of them were dismissed for a duck (zero).

The team, however, was all out for seven runs and all of those were extras - one bye and six wides.

ALSO READ: KPL Fixing Scandal Gets Murkier - Bookies Honeytrapped, Blackmailed Players

The Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali, one of the prestigious schools, had piled up 761-4 in 45 overs with their one down batsman Meet Mayekar remaining unbeaten on 338 off 134 balls with seven sixes and 56 fours.

However, the batsmen from Welfare School succumbed to pressure and were unable to score a single run individually.

For Vivekanand, Alok Pal (6-3) and Varad Vaze (2-3) shared the spoils.

This game was probably the most mismatched one in the 126-year-history of the Harris Shield.

Several former India and Ranji players in their teens have taken part in the tournament, one of the noted ones in city's cricketing circles.

(PTI)

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Harris Shield Cricket Sports
Next Story : ISSF World Cup Final: Manu Bhaker Bags Gold, Breaks Junior World Record In 10m Air Pistol
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement