May 16, 2020
Poshan
Blindfolded Sachin Tendulkar Makes Yuvraj Singh Regret - WATCH

Yuvraj Singh challenged Sachin Tendulkar to juggle cricket ball with the side of the bat, but ending up getting a tougher task

IANS 16 May 2020
Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar
outlookindia.com
2020-05-16T21:46:11+0530

Yuvraj Singh had challenged Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh on Twitter to a keep up a challenge and juggle a cricket ball with the side of a bat. Tendulkar not only responded to the challenge but actually threw it back to Yuvraj by doing the same blindfolded. (More Cricket News)

"Yuvi, you had given me a very easy option. So now I am giving you a difficult option. I am nominating you my friend, come on do it for me buddy," said Tendulkar while juggling the ball in the video that he tweeted.

However, Tendulkar then revealed that he could see through the blindfold.

Yuvraj replied saying: "Mar gaye."

Yuvraj in his earlier video had lost control of the ball towards the end and had to use the face of the bat. "Easy for the Master Blaster, maybe easy for Rohit Sharma, but not so easy for Harbhajan Singh. All the best guys," he said.

Yuvraj also vowed to stay at home as long as possible to ensure limiting the spread of coronavirus while juggling the ball. "In these challenging times, I am committed to staying at home to prevent the spread of #Covid19 and will #KeepItUp as long as it is required," he said in the caption to the video.

Former and current cricketers have been taking to their social media handles to keep connected with the fans since the sport came to a standstill in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IANS Sachin Tendulkar Yuvraj Singh Cricket Cricket Video Sports

