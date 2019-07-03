Snubbed and ignored, middle-order Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official confirmed that Rayudu had written to the BCCI announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, the batsman could not be contacted for a comment.

Rayudu was not included in the 15-member squad for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Despite being named in the reserves, he was not called up in the squad after Shikhar Dhawan and Vijay Shankar suffered injuries and Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal were, instead, named as their replacements.

After he again missed a spot in India's World Cup team, Iceland Cricket in a bizarre tweet on Tuesday, offered the 33-year-old permanent residency in their country so that he could play for them.

After his initial World Cup snub, Rayudu had expressed his displeasure and also questioned the selectors' decision to pick Shankar over him with a tweet that mocked a statement by head selector M.S.K. Prasad who had said that "Vijay Shankar gives three dimensions" to the team.

"Just ordered a new set of 3-D glasses to watch the World Cup," Rayudu had tweeted in response. And fans think that this particular tweet is the reason for his downfall.

Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ.. — Ambati Rayudu (@RayuduAmbati) April 16, 2019

Selector MSK Prasad and Rayudu both represented India as pure Batsman in ODIs



Rayudu 54 matches : 47.5 average



MSK Prasad 17 : matches 14.5 average



When undeserved persons are selectors #Ambatirayudu — Nizz Ind (@NizzInd) July 3, 2019

Truly the Pain of rejection.!!



He has average of 50+ in ODIs. Yes,In last IPL his form is not up to the mark,but apart from that he is a pure talent.Considering Pant & Agarwal ahead of him is a crime. #Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/GuPO5jrAlI — kumar (@smkumarsekar) July 3, 2019

Just 10 words is enough to ruin your career... That one tweet has cost his cricketing career... Still you are the best option for 4th place.. bye bye.. all the best for your future#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/I0DgiGIkGn — The accidental researcher (@vijayathithan) July 3, 2019

From retiring from first class cricket to being India's No. 4 to not even being picked in the squad to being overlooked twice, all this in a span of 1 year has ultimately taken its toll. Rayudu is a fine example of a talent that could have been. Damn, I feel bad. #Ambatirayudu — Manya (@CSKian716) July 3, 2019

Raydu snubbed Bcci with retirement call#Ambatirayudu pic.twitter.com/bGDWBSeObW — Akshay Sharma (@akshaygoutam7) July 3, 2019

Shame on Indian Cricket team management, coach and particularly selection panel MSK Prasad . It cost #AmbatiRayudu his career and now he has retired ðÂ¤¦‍âÂÂï¸Â . The pain of frustration on verge of being in unknown situation is unbearable. Rayudu has every right to be in team pic.twitter.com/nPJT9kRpnW — ðÂÂ »ðÂÂ °ðÂÂ »ðÂÂÂ (@manthenalalu) July 3, 2019

Almost 6 months ago , he declared a permanent no. 4 for the WC & now he declared his retirement from all form of cricket !



As a cricket fan you gotta feel bad for Ambati rayudu ðÂÂ¢#Ambatirayudu #CWC19 — ArpitðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@itsarpit7) July 3, 2019

One tweet can lead to a retirement. For a few RTs, for appearing smart against a vindictive cricket board. What a sad end. #AmbatiRayudu — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 3, 2019

The right-handed batsman scored 1,694 runs at an average of 47.05 with a top score of 124 not out in the 55 ODIs he played for India. He scored three centuries and 10 fifties and had a strike rate of 79.04. In six T20Is, he scored 42 runs at an average of 10.50. Besides, he also played 97 first-class matches in which he amassed 6,151 runs.

(With IANS inputs)