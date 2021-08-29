Bhavinaben Patel Has Done India Proud: Rahul Gandhi Hails Para-athlete After Tokyo Games Silver Medal

August 29, 2021
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Patel for her achievement

PTI 29 August 2021, Last Updated at 11:05 am
Bhavinaben Patel on Sunday (August 29, 2021) became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.
Courtesy: IPC
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday lauded table tennis player Bhavina Patel for winning the silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, and said she has done the nation proud. (More Sports News)

Patel on Sunday became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics after she signed off with a historic silver following a 0-3 loss to world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in the women's singles table tennis class 4 final here.

"Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the Silver medal. India applauds your achievement. You've done the nation proud," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also congratulated Patel for her achievement, and said the entire nation is proud of her. 

"The entire country is proud of you Bhavina Patel Ji. Congratulations and best wishes for winning the Silver medal in Table Tennis in Tokyo Paralympics with your stunning and historic performance," she said on Twitter.

PTI Rahul Gandhi Bhavinaben Patel Tokyo Japan Table Tennis Other Sports Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Paralympic Games Sports

