BFI Takes Coaching To Next Level, Involves Boxers' Parents In Online Program

After organising online classes for boxers during the nationwide lockdown, national federation BFI has involved parents of junior athletes in its 'E-pathshala' program.

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has been educating the next generation of pugilists and their parents as a part of the government's Khelo India initiative.

On completion of a month, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, SAI DG Sandip Pradhan, BFI President Ajay Singh and six-time World Champion Mary Kom were present for the online interaction, where more than 500 boxers from the remotest corners of India tuned in.

"Our young boxers are lucky because we never had the best boxing practices coming to our door and with parents also taking part in such daily fitness activities, the boxers have a strong backing in their pursuit of the sport.

"I really enjoyed the feedback of the young boxers and their parents and I am hopeful of seeing these young stars shine in the future. I would like to compliment BFI and SAI for coming together and giving a new direction to our young boxers," said Rijiju.

The elite coaches, led by Performance Director Santiago Nieva and key officials from the National Centre of Excellence and BFI have been conducting high-level, visually demonstrative training programmes of international standard to guide the young stars with the right advice.

The classes received an overwhelming response with close to 650 participants attending the sessions on a daily basis.

"One of the biggest advantages of this unique initiative for our rising stars is that they will learn the interface of the right techniques from a very young age – something our top boxers did not have in the past.

"It has been the focus of BFI to ensure that kids don't have to learn and then unlearn to reach the peak in their sport," said Ajay Singh.