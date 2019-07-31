Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 Shortlist Announced, Two Superstars Overlooked

Antoine Griezmann and Neymar are not on the shortlist for 2019 The Best FIFA Men's Player award, with Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Eden Hazard for this year's prize.

Griezmann completed his long-awaited €120million transfer to the Spanish champions in July but his 15-goal contribution to Atletico Madrid's second-place finish in the 2018-19 La Liga table was not enough to impress FIFA's panel.

Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk are in contention after helping the Reds to glory in last season's Champions League, while Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have been recognised for their part in helping Ajax to the semi-finals and to a domestic title.

There is no place for 2018 winner and Ballon d'Or holder Luka Modric, nor his Real Madrid team-mate Gareth Bale, and Neymar misses out while Paris Saint-Germain colleague Kylian Mbappe is among the nominees.

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva may wonder what more he must do to catch FIFA's eye after his outstanding performances in a treble-winning season that preceded Portugal's Nations League triumph.

While he misses out along with team-mates Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Riyad Mahrez – a winner of the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria – Tottenham's Harry Kane is in the running after his 24 goals in all competitions helped Spurs to their first Champions League final.

Sadio Mane scored 22 Premier League goals for Liverpool last season before netting three for Senegal in their run to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Best FIFA Men's Player nominees:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Portugal)

Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona & Netherlands)

Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus & Netherlands)

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid & Belgium)

Harry Kane (Tottenham & England)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool & Senegal)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain & France)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina)

Mohmed Salah (Liverpool & Egypt)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool & Netherlands)

United States star Megan Rapinoe and three of her international team-mates are among 12 nominees for the Best FIFA Women's Player Award for 2019.

A first-time recipient will be named in Milan on September 23 after former winners Marta, Lieke Martens and Carli Lloyd all failed to make the shortlist.

Reign FC forward Rapinoe shapes as a strong contender after inspiring USA to glory at the Women's World Cup in France.

The 34-year-old scored six goals in five games, including one in the 2-0 victory over Netherlands in the final, to claim a Golden Ball-Golden Boot double.

Rapinoe's compatriots Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz are also in contention, as are England pair Ellen White and Lucy Bronze, who claimed the Silver Ball.

Right-back Bronze and striker Ada Hegerberg, last year's inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or winner, feature among four players from the Lyon side that won the Women's Champions League.

The list of contenders has been expanded to 12 from the usual 10 due to a tie in the number of votes received by some nominees.

The Best FIFA Women's Player nominees:

Lucy Bronze (Lyon & England)

Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars & United States)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona & Norway)

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

Amandine Henry (Lyon & France)

Sam Kerr (Chicago Red Stars & Australia)

Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit & United States)

Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal & Netherlands)

Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride & United States)

Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC & United States)

Wendie Renard (Lyon & France)

Ellen White (Manchester City & England)