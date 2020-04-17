April 17, 2020
Poshan
Berlin Formula E Grand Prix Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Berlin brings to five the number of races called off in the series after Rome, Paris, Seoul and Jakarta.

PTI 17 April 2020
Berlin Formula E Grand Prix Postponed Due To Coronavirus
Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the the end of June.
File Photo
Berlin Formula E Grand Prix Postponed Due To Coronavirus
outlookindia.com
2020-04-17T12:13:12+0530

The Berlin Formula E Grand Prix scheduled for June 21 was postponed as organisers of F1's green cousin extended the championship's coronavirus suspension to July.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Berlin brings to five the number of races called off in the series after Rome, Paris, Seoul and Jakarta.

"With strict containment measures continuing to be put in place globally by governments to limit the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Formula E together with the FIA have jointly decided to extend the season suspension until at least the the end of June," organisers explained in a statement.

It added that all available options were being looked at to finish the season.

These include staging races behind closed doors, using permanent track facilities, introducing new double-headers and extending the season beyond its original end date.

