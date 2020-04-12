Bengal Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran Donates Rs 2.5 Lakh For Migrant Labourers In Dehradun

Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran on Saturday donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police force of his native Dehradun to help feed the migrant labourers amid the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 250 lives while infecting more than 8000 people across the country.
"In these tough times we have to come together and help each other. In a humbling effort we have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders," he said in a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).
"We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help," Abhimanyu added.
Karnataka BJP Leader Throws Mega Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Coronavirus Pandemic: Britain Reports 917 New Deaths, India Toll Climbs To 249
Centre Set To Extend Nationwide Lockdown By Two Weeks As COVID-19 Deaths Near 250-mark
Explained: What Are Disinfection Tunnels And Are They Safe?
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Karnataka BJP Leader Throws Mega Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Seeking To Go Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Migrant Workers Set Vehicles Abalze In Surat
Pakistan Violates Ceasfire In J&K's Kupwara District; India Retaliates, Releases Video Of Attack