April 12, 2020
Poshan
Bengal Captain Abhimanyu Easwaran Donates Rs 2.5 Lakh For Migrant Labourers In Dehradun

PTI 12 April 2020
Bengal skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran on Saturday donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police force of his native Dehradun to help feed the migrant labourers amid the coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 250 lives while infecting more than 8000 people across the country.

"In these tough times we have to come together and help each other. In a humbling effort we have donated Rs 2.5 lakh to the police in Dehradun to feed the migrant labourers stuck at the borders," he said in a statement issued by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

"We have also provided food and ration for 100 plus underprivileged families back home. It is not much when the demand is for much more, but we are happy to help," Abhimanyu added.

