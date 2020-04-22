BCCI Yet To Decide On Proposed Test Cricket Series Between India And Australia

The BCCI is yet to make a decision regarding Cricket Australia's recent statement that hosting a Test match Vs India could be an option. According to The Indian Express, a BCCI official revealed that it will depend on the scheduling of the T20 World Cup, which is supposed to be held in Australia in October and November.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Cricket News

The BCCI official said, "We haven’t given it a thought as yet. We have a World Cup and Australia is in lockdown (the country has closed its borders to all foreigners for six months) until the end of September. We have to see how they go for that (T20 World Cup). Depending on that, the bilateral series will be worked out."

India's tour of Australia is set to begin with a T20 tri-series in October and is scheduled to wrap up with a four-match Test series in December. Also, the T20 World Cup is scheduled for an October 18 start, but coronavirus has made its future look bleak.

According to Australian Associated Press, CA CEO Kevin Roberts had said, "If you contemplate the prospect of the international season, in particular, being affected, we have an issue of hundreds of millions of dollars on our hands."

"So it's very important that ... we do everything possible to stage the season. Whether or not there are people at the venue or not ... we will explore all viable options."