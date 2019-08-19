BCCI Will Help Jammu & Kashmir Cricketers In Whatever Way It Can, Says Irfan Pathan

Jammu and Kashmir cricket team mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan on Monday said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will help players from the newly formed union territory in whatever way it can. (Cricket News)

Pathan, along with around 100 other cricketers, was asked to leave Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest on August 4 amid tension in the state. However, as the situation is getting stable in the state, Pathan feels that the situation may improve itself.

Also Read: Article 370 Scrapped, J&K Bifurcation Bill Passed

"We worked really hard, but as soon as matches started, curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir... BCCI will help in whatever way they can. But it is possible the situation improves itself," Pathan told reporters.

The 34-year-old was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year.

Also Read: "Ladakh Cricketers Can Represent J&K For Now"

India removed the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and passed an act to reorganise the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The new union territories are planned to come into effect on October 31.