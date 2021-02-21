BCCI Rewards Brilliant Rishabh Pant With Recall For India's T20I Series Against England

February 21, 2021
Rishabh Pant has been recalled by India, who have named three uncapped IPL stars in their Twenty20 squad to face England in March

Omnisport 21 February 2021
Rishabh Pant did not feature in India's three-match series against Australia last year
2021-02-21T09:30:55+05:30

India's in-form wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been recalled to their Twenty20 squad for the upcoming series against England. (More Cricket News)

Pant did not feature in India's three-match series against Australia last year but has been in supreme form in the longest form of the game.

The 23-year-old has hit half-centuries in each of his last four Tests – two against Australia and two against England – with a high score of 97.

Those performances have seen him return to India's T20 squad and Pant could win his first caps in the short format since January 2020 when Virat Kohli's team take on England over five matches in Ahmedabad, with the series starting on March 12.

Meanwhile, three IPL stars have earned their first call-ups – Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, who hit 173 for Jharkhand on Saturday, and Rahul Tewatia.

Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakarvarthy are also included, though Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah are not involved in the 19-man selection.

India T20 squad in full:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shardul Thakur, Suryakumar Yadav.

Omnisport Rishabh Pant Cricket India vs England T20 Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports

