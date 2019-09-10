﻿
BCCI Partners With All India Radio For International And Domestic Games

In addition to men's international and domestic matches, All India Radio will also provide coverage for the women's games. The two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 September 2019
BCCI Partners With All India Radio For International And Domestic Games
The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India's upcoming T20 series against South Africa in Dharamsala on September 15 (Sunday).
BCCI Partners With All India Radio For International And Domestic Games
The BCCI on Tuesday (September 10) announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with All India Radio (AIR) for live commentary of the national cricket team's international games at home as well as the domestic tournaments.

This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow cricket via live radio commentary.

ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri Has His Say On Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Rift - Fact Or Fiction?

The audio commentary will commence from the first game of India's upcoming T20 International series against South Africa in Dharamsala on September 15.

ALSO READ: Steve Smith Maintains Lead Over Virat Kohli In ICC Test Rankings

In addition to international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for the men's and women's domestic tournaments and matches. The two-year tenure starts from September 10, 2019, and runs till August 31, 2021.

This arrangement includes coverage of Ranji Trophy, Irani Cup, Deodhar Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and women's Challenger series.

(PTI)

