BCCI In Talks With ECB Over Postponed Women's Cricket Series: Syed Saba Karim

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a limited-overs series between the women's team after the initial plan to play a bilateral series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is in July was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were supposed to travel to England in July for limited-overs series. Now that has been postponed and we are waiting for fresh dates. There are some talks going on as to when to hold the series," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told IANS on Wednesday.

"However, nothing has been finalised as of yet," he added.

ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison has however said that they are in talks with the BCCI and Cricket South Africa for a triangular series.

"We're talking to the BCCI and Cricket South Africa about bringing their women's teams over to play a tri-series," Harrison said during the Tuffers and Vaughan podcast.

"So we've something to celebrate with the women's game, in September this year. We're desperate to continue the momentum, the growth in the women's game which has been so astonishing in the last few years," he added.

England are scheduled to host the West Indies men's team for a three-Test series, set to be played in "bio-secure environment" next month. The first Test is slated to be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton (July 8-12) with the second and third matches at Old Trafford in Manchester from July 16-20 and then July 24-28.