BCCI Boss Sourav Ganguly Placed In Home Quarantine After Elder Brother Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sourav Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital after his COVID-19 report came positive.

PTI 16 July 2020
Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav Ganguly had spoken about how life around him has changed due to COVID-19, making people more vulnerable.
2020-07-16T08:20:08+0530

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday went into home quarantine after his elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) joint secretary Snehasish Ganguly tested positive for COVID-19.

Snehasish, a former Bengal first-class player, has been admitted to the Belle Vue hospital after his COVID report came positive.

"He was suffering from fever for the last few days and his test report came positive today. He's been admitted to Belle Vue Hospital," a CAB official told PTI.

"The reports arrived late in the evening. As per health protocols, even Sourav will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," a source close to the BCCI President added.

Snehasish had shifted to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The former India captain was, however, unavailable for a comment on the development.

Recently, during an interview to India Today, Sourav had spoken about how life around him has changed, making people more vulnerable.

"My brother visits our factories everyday and he is more at risk," the former batting star had said.

