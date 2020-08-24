Bayern Munich Stars Dominate Champions League Player Rankings

The 2019-20 Champions League was ultimately lifted by the competition's most dominant team when Bayern Munich overcame Paris Saint-Germain at the weekend. (More Football News)

Kingsley Coman's second-half header to seal a 1-0 win was Bayern's 43rd of the season in Europe, securing an 11th victory from as many matches.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern players are very well represented in terms of the individual rankings for the tournament.

Drawing upon Opta data, we have a look at the highest goalscorers, the most prolific creators, the steadiest goalkeepers and more.

LEWANDOWSKI MATCHES RONALDO FEAT

Bayern's triumph was built upon the phenomenal goalscoring exploits of Robert Lewandowski, who became the second player in Champions League history to score 15 goals in a single campaign. Cristiano Ronaldo has accomplished the feat on three occasions.

The next generation was also handily represented, with Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Haaland also into double figures, although eight of his haul came for former club Salzburg.

Top scorers

15 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

10 – Erling Haaland (Salzburg/Borussia Dortmund)

9 – Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

6 – Dries Mertens (Napoli)

6 – Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City)

6 – Harry Kane (Tottenham)

6 – Memphis Depay (Lyon)

6 – Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

DI MARIA PREVENTS LEWANDOWSKI DOUBLE

Paris Saint-Germain winger Angel Di Maria enjoyed a stunning semi-final outing against RB Leipzig, when he scored one goal and set up the other two in a 3-0 win.

That performance made the Argentina international the leading assist maker in this season's competition with six, pipping Lewandowski – who set up five goals for his free-scoring Bayern team-mates. The Poland superstar's 20 goal involvements overall was almost double the next best of 11 from Gnabry.

Joshua Kimmich set up Kingsley Coman's final winner with a magnificent cross and the Germany international created more chances than anyone else this season with 28, one more than Manchester City midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne

Most assists

6 – Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

5 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

5 – Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

4 – Houssem Aouar (Lyon)

4 – Hakim Ziyech (Ajax)

4 – Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

4 – Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

4 – Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Chances created

28 – Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

27 – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

25 – Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

24 – Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

21 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

20 – Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)

THIAGO GETS DOWN TO THE DIRTY WORK

Few people will be surprised to learn that Bayern's silky playmaker Thiago Alcantara attempted the most passes in the competition by a distance – completing 90.9 per cent of his 832, significantly more than the 745 Kimmich racked up in second place.

However, the Spain international also ranked highly when it came to tackles and interceptions, showing even more of the qualities that have apparently caught the eye of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Konrad Laimer topped the tackling charts – one of two Leipzig representatives in the top five - while Borussia Dortmund's ex-Bayern centre-back Mats Hummels made the most interceptions.

Most tackles

38 – Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)

34 – Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

28 – Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid)

27 – Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

26 – Nodri Mukiele (RB Leipzig)

Most interceptions

30 – Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

23 – Wilmar Barrios (Zenit)

23 – Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich)

19 – Sven Bender (Bayer Leverkusen)

19 – Fabian Ruiz (Napoli)

NEUER A SAFE PAIR OF HANDS

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer was arguably their star performer in the final, with three pivotal saves. The 34-year-old appeared to be back to his brilliant best in Lisbon and his 28 saves were the fifth-best in the tournament.

Neuer's save percentage of 77.14 is higher than any other keeper in the top five, while he managed to outperform his expected goals on target conceded (xGOT) number of 8.4 by conceding six.

That amounts to a very solid return on that metric but was not enough for a place in a top five headed by Ajax's Andre Onana.

Most saves and save percentage

33 (72.73 per cent) – Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

33 (70.21 per cent) – Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

33 (62.26 per cent) – Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade)

29 (76.32 per cent) – Guilherme (Lokomotiv Moscow)

28 (77.14 per cent) – Manuel Neuer

xGOT goals prevented

5.3 – Andre Onana (Ajax)

4.1 – Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

3.6 – Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb)

3.3 – Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

3.1 – Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)